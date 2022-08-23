The Twitter stock loses 2.6% and is the second worst stock on the S&P 500, after the former security chief accused the platform of hiding and ignoring the presence of serious vulnerabilities to its security system and of lying. on the fight against fake accounts.

Peiter Zatko, in an 84-page complaint to the SEC, the American Consob, a document also sent to the Justice Department and the competition authority, argues that the social media company has serious security gaps that threaten privacy and national security.

The contents of the complaint were obtained by CNN and the Washington Post. The question of fake accounts is at the center of Twitter’s legal battle against Elon Musk, who has decided to give up the purchase of the platform for $ 44 billion due to lack of transparency on data and because he is convinced that the number of fake accounts is much higher. at 5% declared by Twitter.