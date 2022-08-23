Home World Ukraine, a day of Russian bombing on the eve of the anniversary of independence
World

Ukraine, a day of Russian bombing on the eve of the anniversary of independence

by admin
Ukraine, a day of Russian bombing on the eve of the anniversary of independence

DNIPRO – A day of bombing, the “fireworks” of the Russians, as the Ukrainians call them. National Flag Day passed following the bulletin of the affected cities, especially in the East and South, towards the occupied territories. Tomorrow it will be worse, we celebrate the anniversary of Independence from the Soviet Union (it was 1991) and there are fears for the new attacks that surely will occur, in the intersection of anniversaries including that of the Russian invasion (and also the funeral from Daria Duginakilled in an attack in Moscow last Saturday).

See also  Ukraine, Russian missiles on Zaporizhzhia: fear for the nuclear power plant

You may also like

Highly dependent on China, Russia and the EU’s...

Kenya, two tribes ask for compensation of 200...

Finland, embarrassing photos of a party in the...

This week, the temperature of our city alternated...

Hungary, the feast of St. Stephen canceled. And...

On August 29, Artemis 1, a new Nasa...

The river dries up, and the “starvation stone”,...

Arrest and TV confession: the fate of the...

Poll: Nearly 50% of Australians believe that the...

[Famous columnist]Is it time to try to end...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy