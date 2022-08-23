DNIPRO – A day of bombing, the “fireworks” of the Russians, as the Ukrainians call them. National Flag Day passed following the bulletin of the affected cities, especially in the East and South, towards the occupied territories. Tomorrow it will be worse, we celebrate the anniversary of Independence from the Soviet Union (it was 1991) and there are fears for the new attacks that surely will occur, in the intersection of anniversaries including that of the Russian invasion (and also the funeral from Daria Duginakilled in an attack in Moscow last Saturday).