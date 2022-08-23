Home Sports Serie C – They will be famous: 12 young talents to keep an eye on
Sports

Serie C – They will be famous: 12 young talents to keep an eye on

by admin
Serie C – They will be famous: 12 young talents to keep an eye on

After Serie A and Serie B, it is also ready to open its doors Lega Pro. The championship of Series C it will start only in September after the postponement due to the waiting for the sentences by the Council of State. The first day is in fact scheduled for September 4th and, according to the previews, it will be a championship that will reserve a great show.

Several important squares involved, among decayed nobles and teams in constant sporting growth. But there are many players in particular to keep an eye on, from old glories to young people on the launch pad.

© breaking latest news

See also  "Coach Pozzecco Torres sent me, believe it, I'll save you"

You may also like

Independiente at work Immediately a tour de force...

Minions 2, as in China, Gru does not...

Garlasco restarts from coach Bertini and from a...

Pdhae, ko in the cup In D debut...

Nba, Haslem and Miami: The legend of the...

Vigevano, today the meeting and off to subscriptions

Banchette Ivrea, immediately a four of a kind...

Calciomercato, two hits of the Longarone Alpina

Tottenham, Conte: “Perisic? I saw the player I...

Chinese men’s volleyball team officially announced the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy