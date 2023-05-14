Twitter, Musk takes a step back and Linda Yaccarino arrives

Elon Musk takes a step back and delivers the Twitter guide to Linda Yaccarinothe manager who for years held the position of advertising manager of NBCUniversal. Musk himself communicates it in a tweet.

The choice delude i fan by Musk himself, but it’s a shot in the arm for Tesla shareholders, who see in the change at the top of Twitter the possibility that the billionaire will return to work full-time with the electric car giant. Thursday without naming the billionaire his name he had tweeted that he had hired a new chief executive officer for Twitter: “It will start in six weeks,” he specified.

A chirping closely followed by resignation with “immediate effect” from Yaccarino’s farewell from NBCUniversal, among other things, just a few days from the most important appointment of the year for television advertising scheduled for next Monday. An advertising world in which Yaccarino, who was rumored to become the new CEO of NBCUniversal after the departure of Jeff Shell last month, is the undisputed protagonist. “It has been an absolute honor to work at the company,” the executive said in a statement released by NBCUniversal on her resignation.

Yaccarino reassures advertisers