Twitter’s Controversial Changes: From Blue Checkmarks to X Icons and More

Title: Twitter Introduces Controversial Updates, Leaves Users Divided

Subtitle: Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue subscription and rebranding stir up mixed reactions

Twitter, being one of the most popular social networks, is set to achieve a significant milestone with an estimated 360 million active users by 2024, according to eMarketer forecasts. Despite acquiring the company and making various changes, businessman Elon Musk has not deterred users from continuing to engage with the app.

However, recent updates have faced backlash from a significant portion of the platform’s user base. One notable change that drew criticism was the introduction of Twitter Blue, an optional monthly subscription that grants users a blue check mark on their accounts. This move was met with disagreement from thousands of Internet users.

Following the introduction of Twitter Blue, several high-profile media organizations like “The New York Times” and celebrities found themselves without the prestigious blue verification badge. Instead, they were assigned a dove symbol in gray. This unexpected change didn’t resonate well with those affected.

Elon Musk’s innovative efforts continue on Twitter, with the latest alteration being the substitution of “Retweet” with “Repost” or reposting. Although users haven’t shown significant opposition to this change, it appears to be generally accepted.

Another change brought about by Twitter Blue is the option to hide the blue verification label. Previously, this was associated with account recognition and credibility free of charge. However, since Elon Musk’s arrival, it has become an aspect open to criticism. The company states that subscribers can now choose to hide their verification mark on their profile and posts. Nonetheless, the checkmark may still appear in some places, and certain features may be inaccessible while the verification label remains hidden.

Prior to Musk’s ownership of the social network, Twitter utilized a blue verification system for account credibility. However, this year, Musk implemented a subscription-based verification process, where anyone could pay $8 a month to be “verified.” He also revoked verifications previously granted under the previous administration. These changes have faced backlash, with some X Blue users critiquing the concept of paying for what was once a free social network and expressing support for Musk.

Aside from verification, the X Blue subscription offers additional perks such as post editing capabilities, longer video uploads, and improved user reach. Last month, Musk further rebranded the social network, changing the iconic blue bird logo to an “X.” The billionaire intends to transform X into a super app, not merely a social network, but also an instant messaging platform and a hub for commerce and financial transactions.

As Twitter navigates through these updates and controversies, the platform remains a formidable force in the world of social media. The response to the changes implemented by Elon Musk, both positive and negative, indicate that the future of Twitter is still far from certain.

