Two dead at work and one seriously injured at the Noverasco di Opera golf club
Business

Two workers died on the morning of 12 April in Noverasco di Opera (Milan) due to the collapse of an aerial platform used during pruning work. A third was seriously injured. This was communicated by 118 and the firefighters who are on site with the ambulance and other means. The subsidence occurred in via Karl Marx 16, in a sports center where golf is practiced. The victims of the accident were working on the pruning of tall trees and for this reason they were several meters above the ground above the aerial platform, in a basket supported by a mechanical arm which, for reasons yet to be ascertained, crashed at the soil.

The accident, explained the firefighters, took place inside the golf club “Le Rovedine” shortly before 10. The firefighters had to disengage the injured man from the remains of the platform. Then the 118 transported him in red code to the Milanese hospital of Niguarda. For the other two, however, there was nothing they could do.

