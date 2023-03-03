On March 2, Station B announced its unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter and the full year ending December 31, 2022.

The financial report shows that in fiscal year 2022, the total revenue of Station B increased by 13% year-on-year to 21.9 billion yuan, and the game business revenue reached 5 billion yuan, of which self-developed game revenue was nearly 1 billion yuan.

In the second quarter of this year, Station B will launch two self-developed games, namely “Slude” and “Elusil: Star Dawn”.

Chen Rui, chairman and CEO of Station B, said that the entire game industry will enter a new stage in 2022, and the version number is only one of the reasons. The bigger reason is that the dividends of mobile users are gradually fading.

In addition, players’ requirements for game quality are becoming more and more mature. In fact, this has a great impact on the industry, because one of its direct impacts is the increase in game development costs and the decline in the success rate of new games.

When there is a user bonus, as long as you do a good job in the game content, you will definitely be able to make money.

But when the game industry becomes a stock market, there are only two kinds of games that can make money:The first is the super game of the head, and the second is to become the head in the vertical category.Only in these two cases can there be sustained profits.

Therefore, the game development strategy of Station B is also prepared for future industry trends. Station B will be more determined to implement our strategy of “self-developed high-quality goods, global distribution”. Only global distribution can offset higher game development costs and achieve better profits. Only high-quality games can become long-term games and provide better ROI.

In terms of game categories, station B will be more focused. Whether it is agency business or self-research, they will focus on areas they are good at, such as two-dimensional cards. In terms of self-research, Station B will also reduce self-research projects, and devote more energy to projects with the highest success rate to polish high-quality products.