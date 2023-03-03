VSL (Vienna Symphonic Library) released the Synchron series of SYNCHRON-ized Harps harp sound library. The library is based on the VI Collection Harps and contains two different harps, recorded rigorously and meticulously at the Silent Stage in Vienna’s No. 2 recording studio. The entire sample database has been recompiled, updated and optimized for the Vienna Synchron Player.

The two harps in SYNCHRON-ized Harps are perfectly positioned in the virtual Synchron Stage Vienna recording studio, utilizing the Synchron Player’s convolution reverb based on Vienna MIR technology. Presets such as Close, Classic and Far have been made to allow you to easily arrange instruments and reverbs, pre-configured combinations of convolution and algorithmic reverbs. By choosing the “Unprocessed” preset without any reverb, users can use these harps completely dry, and also place them anywhere in the stereo field, and combine their favorite reverb, such as Vienna MIR Pro Room reverb provided by 3D.

Harp 1 is performed by Ruth Rojah, harp soloist of the Hofer Symphony Orchestra, who has also performed with the Vienna Philharmonic, Vienna Radio Symphony, Tokyo Symphony and others. In addition to individual notes for a variety of playing styles, Harp 1 also offers a large number of slides and arpeggios in a variety of scales and velocities, all perfectly organized and recalled in the color-coded articulation structures in the Vienna Synchron Player.

Harp 2 includes even more monophonic sounds, including playing with nails, damping, pre-tables, overtones, double vilado and pedal slides, and more. Performed by Julia Reth, who has performed with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, Klangforum Wien, New Vienna Opera, etc.

Notably, the company’s Vienna Synchron Player has also been updated with native Apple Silicon support, faster load times and major performance improvements across all platforms.

SYNCHRON-ized Harps sound library first special price: 95 euros (original price: 145 euros), in addition, VI series harp sound library standard version upgrade price: 50 euros (original price: 70 euros); VI series harp sound library full version upgrade price: 25 Euro (original price: 35 Euro).

Official website: https://www.vsl.co.at/en/SYzd_Harps#!GUI_Screenshots