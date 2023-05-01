U.S. Govt Leads Sale of First Republic, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Bid – WSJ

The San Francisco-based bank has been teetering for weeks after Bay Area lender Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on March 10. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank spurred panicked First Republic Bank customers to withdraw about $100 billion in deposits in a matter of days.

The winning bidder could be announced later on Sunday, these people said.

Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. , have sent to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. , according to people familiar with the matter. US, referred to as FDIC) submitted a bid for First Republic Bank. The FDIC is preparing to take over and sell the struggling lender.

