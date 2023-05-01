Var monitor broken in Bologna-Juventus due to penalties by Orsolini and Milik-breaking latest news

Malfunction of the Var monitor in Bologna-Juventus, last match of the 32nd day. The benches were notified through the loudspeaker. And a curious episode happened 10′ into the first half: it was assigned directly by the referees to Var, Mazzoleni and Paganessi, a penalty kick for the home team. This is due to the fact that the monitor available to the field referee, Sozza, was not working precisely and therefore to decide on the intervention of Danilo on Orsolini (who then converted from 11 meters giving Thiago Motta’s team the lead) were the two video assistants who are in the Lissone video stationin the province of Monza and Brianza.