Var monitor broken in Bologna-Juventus due to penalties by Orsolini and Milik-breaking latest news

Malfunction of the Var monitor in Bologna-Juventus, last match of the 32nd day. The benches were notified through the loudspeaker. And a curious episode happened 10′ into the first half: it was assigned directly by the referees to Var, Mazzoleni and Paganessi, a penalty kick for the home team. This is due to the fact that the monitor available to the field referee, Sozza, was not working precisely and therefore to decide on the intervention of Danilo on Orsolini (who then converted from 11 meters giving Thiago Motta’s team the lead) were the two video assistants who are in the Lissone video stationin the province of Monza and Brianza.
The thing was then also explained to the fans present at the stadium by the speaker of the system. This prevented the race director from making a decision with the on field review. Exactly as happened a few minutes later for the penalty awarded to Milik. The Pole was landed by Lucumi. The referee conceded the foul from the edge, but Juventus asked for a penalty. And here too the referees intervened at the Var. The foul was on the line: penalty. Milik got it wrong. And the Var has also revoked the yellow card from Lucumi.