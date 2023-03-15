Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-03-15

Gold prices fluctuated and closed down on Tuesday. The international gold price opened at 1913.60 US dollars per ounce, the highest intraday hit 1914.60, the lowest dropped to 1895.20, and finally closed at 1903.84 US dollars per ounce. In terms of economic data, the annual rate of CPI in the United States in February without seasonal adjustment was recorded at 6%, in line with market expectations, and the previous value was 6.4%. In terms of macro events, Federal Reserve Governor Bowman said that the banking system has strong capital and liquidity, and the committee is closely monitoring the development of the situation. Due to the timely intervention of the Federal Reserve and the Ministry of Finance, the market panic brought about by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank temporarily subsided. Yesterday, the three major US stock indexes closed up across the board. Inflation data shows that the inflationary pressure in the United States is still continuing. At present, 80% of investors in the market expect the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in March. The market panic fell, and the international gold price fluctuated and closed down.

U.S. Inflation Meets Expectations International Gold Prices Close Down丨ICBC Link