U.S. stocks closed mixed, most popular Chinese concept stocks rose JD.com, Pinduoduo rose more than 7%

Securities Times News, on the 11th local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes were mixed. As of the close, the Dow reported 33309.51 points, down 0.66%; the S&P 500 index reported 4130.62 points, down 0.17%; 0.18%.
Most of the large technology stocks rose, Google A rose 4.31%, Netflix rose 2.78%, Tesla rose 2.1%, Amazon rose 1.81%, Facebook parent company Meta rose 1.16%, Apple rose 0.11%; Nvidia fell 1.06%, Microsoft fell 0.7%.
Most energy stocks fell, Imperial Oil fell 2.58%, Exxon Mobil fell 1.81%, and Shell fell 1.08%.
Most of the regional bank stocks fell, Westpac Bank fell more than 22%, and First Horizon Bank fell more than 3%.
Most popular Chinese concept stocks rose, Vipshop rose more than 8%, JD.com and Pinduoduo rose more than 7%, Autohome rose 6.55%, Alibaba rose nearly 6%, Baidu, Xiaopeng Motors, and Douyu rose more than 4% , Weilai and Ideal Auto rose nearly 4%.
Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk
