U.S. stocks closed mixed, most popular Chinese concept stocks rose JD.com, Pinduoduo rose more than 7%

Securities Times News, on the 11th local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes were mixed. As of the close, the Dow reported 33309.51 points, down 0.66%; the S&P 500 index reported 4130.62 points, down 0.17%; 0.18%.

Most of the large technology stocks rose, Google A rose 4.31%, Netflix rose 2.78%, Tesla rose 2.1%, Amazon rose 1.81%, Facebook parent company Meta rose 1.16%, Apple rose 0.11%; Nvidia fell 1.06%, Microsoft fell 0.7%.

Most energy stocks fell, Imperial Oil fell 2.58%, Exxon Mobil fell 1.81%, and Shell fell 1.08%.

Most of the regional bank stocks fell, Westpac Bank fell more than 22%, and First Horizon Bank fell more than 3%.

Most popular Chinese concept stocks rose, Vipshop rose more than 8%, JD.com and Pinduoduo rose more than 7%, Autohome rose 6.55%, Alibaba rose nearly 6%, Baidu, Xiaopeng Motors, and Douyu rose more than 4% , Weilai and Ideal Auto rose nearly 4%.

