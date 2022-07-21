Home Business UK stock market closes | Fixed-line communications, pharmaceuticals and other sectors led the decline. DS Smith PLC fell nearly 4% | UK stock market_Sina Finance_Sina.com
U.K. equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Landline Communications, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology and Tobacco sectors propelled shares lower.

At the close in London, the Investing.com UK 100 was down 0.38%.

The best performers in the Investing.com UK 100 were Carnival Corporation (LON:CCL), which rose 5.17% or 38.40 points to trade at 781.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) was up 4.78% or 38.20 points to end at 838.20 and Ashtead Group PLC (LON:AHT) was up 3.43% or 135.00 points to end at 4,074.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were DS Smith PLC (LON:SMDS), which lost 3.83% or 11.30 points to trade at 283.60. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals (LON:AZN) fell 2.80% or 314.00 points to end at 10,918.00; Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) fell 1.94% or 1.82 points to 92.03 at the close.

On the London Stock Exchange, 1,016 stocks advanced, outnumbering those that closed lower — 776, while 505 stocks were little changed.

Gold futures August options contract prices fell 0.56% or 9.60 points to hit $1,701.10. In the rest of the futures, the September delivery WTI crude oil futures contract fell 0.73% (0.74 points) to trade at $100.00, while the September London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 0.53% (0.57) to trade at $106.78.

GBP/USD remained unchanged by 0.26% at 1.20, while EUR/GBP was basically flat by 0.19% at 0.85.

U.S. dollar index futures were up 0.39% at 106.97.

