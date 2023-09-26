Ukraine Enhances Military Arsenal with Scorpion Mortars and BARS-8 Vehicles from Global Military Products

Ukraine Strengthens Military Arsenal with Scorpion Mortars and BARS-8 Vehicles

Ukraine has bolstered its military firepower with the acquisition of 120mm Scorpion mortars and BARS-8 vehicles, a collaboration with American private entity Global Military Products. The Scorpion mortar, initially designed by a Spanish firm and now distributed by Global Military Products, offers advanced technical features that provide a balance between power and speed on the battlefield.

The Scorpion mortar’s design allows a specialized team to fire the first salvo just 45 seconds after positioning themselves. In addition, it can release eleven additional volleys in just 60 seconds. Its high operational mobility enables deployment in 30 seconds, allowing for a launch rate of twelve rounds per minute, which can later be reduced to four rounds per minute. This rapid mobilization and fast retraction after firing minimize the risk of enemy counterattacks.

The Scorpion mortar is equipped with an advanced digital fire control system, powered by GPS data and a self-deploying weather station, ensuring precise firing accuracy and making it a front-line mortar system.

Furthermore, the Scorpion boasts impressive range capabilities. With a declared range of 7,180 meters for its AE projectiles, Ukrainian innovation has resulted in the development of a 120 mm laser-guided projectile that extends its range to 7,500 meters. This enhancement significantly increases its operational reach and effectiveness.

The Scorpion mortar is mounted on BARS-8 armored vehicles, an improved variant of the Bars-6. The BARS-8 vehicle, with a total mass of 10,000 kg and a load capacity of 2,000 kg, is specifically designed to transport troops and equipment in adverse environments, ensuring protection against gunshots and explosions.

Powered by a diesel engine Cummins V8 6.7 liters and 350 HP, the BARS-8 can reach speeds of up to 120 km/h. Its Allison transmission, combined with a robust suspension system, enables it to operate on difficult terrains. The vehicle’s modularity allows for various configurations, from armored transport to tactical mortar launcher.

The BARS-8 vehicle’s armor complies with STANAG 4569 level 2 and is equipped with smoke grenade launchers to protect its occupants. Internally, it can accommodate up to ten individuals, providing visibility and safe access through its armored windows and doors.

Ukraine’s reinforcement of its military technical arsenal with the Scorpion mortars and BARS-8 vehicles represents a significant step towards enhancing its defensive capabilities. These advanced systems will contribute to the country’s ability to effectively respond to evolving threats and ensure the safety and security of its armed forces.

