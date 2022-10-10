Home Business Unicredit in the front row on the Ftse Mib, Credit Suisse says outperform




Credit Suisse reiterates its positive opinion on Unicredit with an outperform recommendation and target price of € 14.40. “In the midst of macro uncertainty, we believe that Unicredit is one of the most resilient banks in all of Southern Europe – reads today’s Credit Suisse report – We reiterate our positive opinion on the management strategy, disciplined to improve efficiency and profitability” .

On Piazza Affari, the Unicredit share marks + 2.2% to 10.94 euros.

