Credit Suisse reiterates its positive opinion on Unicredit with an outperform recommendation and target price of € 14.40. “In the midst of macro uncertainty, we believe that Unicredit is one of the most resilient banks in all of Southern Europe – reads today’s Credit Suisse report – We reiterate our positive opinion on the management strategy, disciplined to improve efficiency and profitability” .

On Piazza Affari, the Unicredit share marks + 2.2% to 10.94 euros.