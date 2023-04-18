Home » UniCredit: new move by Goldman Sachs in the capital
Business

UniCredit: new move by Goldman Sachs in the capital

by admin
UniCredit: new move by Goldman Sachs in the capital

Goldman Sachs grows in the capital of UniCredit. This is what emerges from Consob updates.

The theoretical stake held by the US Big Bank in the capital of the bank led by Andrea Orcel has risen to 6.3%, after a move that dates back to April 5th.

The details see Goldman Sachs hold a 0.462% stake in terms of voting rights, while the potential stake is 0.817%.

The remainder sees Goldman Sachs positioning itself in UCG stock with put, call and futures option contracts.

It is worth mentioning that, at the end of March, the US bank had accumulated a potential stake in UniCredit equal to 6.18%.

However, the stake had been sold off within 24 hours.

See also  Snapdragon 8 Gen2 launched: TSMC 4nm, AI performance increased by 4.35 times, Xiaomi's new flagship will be the first to be equipped with it_support_Wi-Fi_technology

You may also like

Africa: global rating agencies make the continent lose...

How customers become fans

Fdi, here’s what happens to drug dealers: 5...

Artificial intelligence: Google CEO Pichai issues serious warning

Pensions, how to leave work 5 years earlier:...

Banking crisis: New advisor for Credit Suisse deal

Leonteq, Review and Opinions on the Fintech Company....

Son of ex-Bertelsmann manager Middelhoff strengthens Tonies board

Pensions, how to leave work 5 years earlier:...

G7 sends clear message to China

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy