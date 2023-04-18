UniCredit: new move by Goldman Sachs in the capital

Goldman Sachs grows in the capital of UniCredit. This is what emerges from Consob updates.

The theoretical stake held by the US Big Bank in the capital of the bank led by Andrea Orcel has risen to 6.3%, after a move that dates back to April 5th.

The details see Goldman Sachs hold a 0.462% stake in terms of voting rights, while the potential stake is 0.817%.

The remainder sees Goldman Sachs positioning itself in UCG stock with put, call and futures option contracts.

It is worth mentioning that, at the end of March, the US bank had accumulated a potential stake in UniCredit equal to 6.18%.

However, the stake had been sold off within 24 hours.