Ukraine, breaking news. G7 ministers, whoever helps Moscow will pay a heavy price. Putin visits troops in Kherson and Lugansk

7:57

G7 Foreign Ministers pledge to intensify sanctions on Russia

More sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine. Following their meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, the G7 Foreign Ministers said: “We remain committed to intensifying, coordinating and fully implementing sanctions against Russia…and to countering attempts by Russia and third parties to evade and undermine our sanctions measures.”

The heads of diplomacy of the seven most industrialized countries in the world then renewed their appeal to “third parties to cease assistance to the Russian war or they will face severe costs: we will strengthen our coordination to prevent and respond to third parties who supply weapons to Russia and we will continue to take action against those who materially support Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

After reiterating its call for Moscow to withdraw immediately and unconditionally from Ukraine, the G7 condemned Russia’s “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric”, calling its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus “unacceptable”. “Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would have serious consequences,” the foreign ministers of the group which includes Japan, the United States, Canada, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom warned in the final statement.