The Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT services operator Unidata closed the fourth quarter of 2022 with Turnover of 27.5 million, up 35% on an annual basis, in line with the expectations of the business plan. Net Financial Debt as at 30 December 2022 amounted to 8.9 million, compared to 5.8 million as at 30 September 2022. This increase is mainly due to the payment of the advance on the price for the acquisition of TWT equal to 2, 8 million.

The fourth quarter of 2022 records a significant growth in the number of Customers (equal to 16,164, +29% y/y +8% compared to 30 September 2022). The growth concerns in particular the Consumer segment (+34% and +9%) while the market of Business, Microbusiness and PA customers shows an increase of around 6% over the same period of 2021 and of 2% compared to 30 September 2022. The number of Wholesale customers remains stable.

The fourth quarter of 2022 shows small changes in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). The average monthly ARPU for Business customers is €500, down from €511 in the third quarter of 2022 and compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year, when the figure was €513. The average monthly ARPU for Microbusiness is €80, up from €73 in Q3 2022 and €71 in Q4 2021.

Lastly, the fiber optic network expanded in Q4 2022 by a further 240 km of proprietary cables (+335 km in Q4 2021), in line with forecasts in the business plan. With this increase, a total extension of over 5,450 km has been reached (over 4,200 km as at 30 December 2021) located in Rome and in other areas of the Lazio Region.

Lastly, the Unidata Board examined the preliminary economic-financial data for FY2022 (unaudited), which confirm the forecast data with revenues of €51.8 million (+40% compared to 2021) and an Ebitda of €15.1 million (+7% vs FY2021), with an Ebitda Margin of 29%.