Dayana Jaimes talks about her love situation

In the midst of a dynamic through its social media in which he responded to messages from his followers, Dayana Jaimeswidow of Martín Elías, clarified her love situation.

Through the ‘question box’ option on Instagram, its more than 2 million followers were able to clarify their doubts or simply ‘chat’ with the also journalist who kindly responded.

In this sense, one of his followers asked a question about whether he had a partner or if he was meeting someone in due course.Do you have a boyfriend or are you meeting someone?”, quoted the person

To which Jaimes replied that he was calm and happy, these two facets being the only priority at this time in his life.

“Neither one nor the other. I’m not that type of woman who is looking for men, God knows what’s in my heart and that’s why I do not despairindicated.

Regarding whether she wants to remarry or have children again, Dayana replied that yes she is willing to do it.

“Yo I want to get married againI don’t know when but I do want to have a family and another son. I don’t know when it will happen but I fully trust God that it will happen.”he concluded.

