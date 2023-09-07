Unipol ready to go up in Popolare di Sondrio

Listen to the audio version of the article

Unipol will increase the share capital of Banca Popolare di Sondrio. With times and ways still to be established but, in the meantime, the machine has been started anyway to be able to proceed in this direction. The confirmation came from a press release released by the company following the rumors reported by Repubblica.

The official

The Unipol group “specifies that it has started the preparatory activities for obtaining the necessary authorizations from the competent Supervisory Authorities (Italian and foreign) in order to evaluate, taking into account the market conditions and the general context existing from time to time, possible future increases in the stake held in Banca Popolare di Sondrio», is written in the note

Plan

“A possible increase in the investment would allow the Unipol Group to consolidate the industrial and corporate partnership with Popolare di Sondrio in the Life and Non-Life bancassurance sector (recently renewed for a period of five years), strengthening its strategic approach, increasing stability of the shareholding structure of the Popolare di Sondrio Group for the positive pursuit of its business plan objectives and to stimulate the bank’s evolution according to the best market practices» he adds.

In recent weeks, Unipol has allegedly asked the ECB for authorization to raise up to 20% of Popolare di Sondrio.

