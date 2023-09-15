Home » United Airlines Flight to Rome Makes Emergency Landing in New Jersey Due to Pressurization Issue
Business

United Airlines Flight to Rome Makes Emergency Landing in New Jersey Due to Pressurization Issue

by admin
United Airlines Flight to Rome Makes Emergency Landing in New Jersey Due to Pressurization Issue

United Airlines Flight Returns to New Jersey after Possible Loss of Cabin Pressure

A United Airlines flight destined for Rome was forced to turn back to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after a possible loss of cabin pressure. According to the airline, the flight, United Airlines Flight 510, returned safely to the airport, landing around 12:25 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the crew reported a “pressurization issue,” prompting the return to the airport. Data from FlightAware, a tracking site, revealed that the plane descended rapidly from 37,000 feet to just below 9,000 feet in the span of about 8 minutes. Rapid descents are often conducted when there are concerns about the pressurization of the aircraft.

Fortunately, the Boeing 777 flight, carrying 270 passengers and 14 crew members, did not experience any loss of cabin pressure. United Airlines stated that the customers were then transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey to Rome.

CNN reached out to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for further details, but was redirected to United Airlines and the FAA. Investigation into the incident is currently underway to determine the cause of the possible cabin pressure issue.

See also  Politics - Criticism of the asylum agreement of the EU interior ministers

You may also like

Illy, 10 new stores in five years. The...

Fuxin City and China Development Bank Strengthen Cooperation...

Bank of Guatemala Updates Quetzal-Dollar Exchange Rate as...

Opinions and Reviews on the Policy

Exploring the Infinite Fun of Riding Life: Honda...

After revelations: Avi Medical wants to expose unpleasant...

USD/MXN Falls as US Retail Sales and Mexican...

The West’s Silence on Iran’s Freedom Riots –...

Huawei Mate X5 Receives 100% Positive Reviews: Anticipating...

Spin-off from Novartis – Novartis subsidiary Sandoz becomes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy