United Airlines Flight to Rome Makes Emergency Landing in New Jersey Due to Pressurization Issue

United Airlines Flight Returns to New Jersey after Possible Loss of Cabin Pressure

A United Airlines flight destined for Rome was forced to turn back to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after a possible loss of cabin pressure. According to the airline, the flight, United Airlines Flight 510, returned safely to the airport, landing around 12:25 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the crew reported a “pressurization issue,” prompting the return to the airport. Data from FlightAware, a tracking site, revealed that the plane descended rapidly from 37,000 feet to just below 9,000 feet in the span of about 8 minutes. Rapid descents are often conducted when there are concerns about the pressurization of the aircraft.

Fortunately, the Boeing 777 flight, carrying 270 passengers and 14 crew members, did not experience any loss of cabin pressure. United Airlines stated that the customers were then transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey to Rome.

CNN reached out to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for further details, but was redirected to United Airlines and the FAA. Investigation into the incident is currently underway to determine the cause of the possible cabin pressure issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

