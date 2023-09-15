The Legacy of Fernando Botero: Colombia’s Monumental Painter

Fernando Botero, one of the renowned painters of Colombia, known for his monumental style and contribution to Colombian culture and art, has passed away at the age of 91. Born in Medellín on April 19, 1932, Botero was considered the most universal Colombian artist since Gabriel García Márquez. His vast plastic work, featuring large figures ranging from political criticism to satire, has left an indelible mark on the art scene. Botero was acclaimed for his masterpiece, “La paloma de la paz,” created in response to the peace agreement between the Colombian government and FARC in 2016.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro paid tribute to Botero, calling him “the painter of our traditions and defects, the painter of our virtues, the painter of our violence and peace.” Botero’s artistic prowess placed him among greats like Alejandro Obregón and Jorge Elías Triana, with whom he shared the second prize in Painting at the X Salón de Artistas Colombianos.

Despite Botero’s large-figure style, he denied being obsessed with depicting fatness. Explaining his approach, Botero stated, “I am interested in volume, the sensuality of the form. If I paint a woman, a man, a dog, or a horse, I do it with volume. It is not that I have an obsession with fat women.” Botero’s career started in the 1960s, and his artistic journey began with publishing illustrations in local media outlets in Medellín. He later moved to Bogotá, where he held his first exhibition at the Leo Matiz gallery in 1951, showcasing watercolors, inks, and oil paintings.

During his life, Botero married three times and had multiple children. Throughout his career, he resided primarily in Europe and the United States but continued to portray the aspects of Colombia that he knew from his childhood and adolescence. Botero’s work was revolutionary not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its depiction of Colombia’s violence and societal issues, including the notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar.

Botero’s figurative style deviated from the dominant pop and abstract styles of the 1960s, making his recognition slower to come. However, his paintings stood out for their unique beauty and personal vision. With vibrant colors, colossal figures, and humanistic themes, Botero’s work resonated with viewers, reflecting their own experiences. Notably, his series of paintings on the torture in Abu Ghraib prison during the Iraq war received critical acclaim for restoring dignity to the victims of human rights violations.

Until his passing, Botero continued to work diligently at his studios in Paris and Pietrasanta, Italy, where he crafted his sculptures. His legacy as an influential Colombian artist will forever endure.

