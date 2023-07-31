United Announces Schedule Cuts at Newark Airport Following FAA Request

Title: United Airlines Cuts 15 Flights from Newark Airport in Compliance with FAA Request

New York, July 31, 2023 – United Airlines has announced the reduction of 15 flights from Newark airport, the airline’s main hub on the East Coast, as it complies with a request from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The terminal located in New Jersey serves the bustling New York market, making these schedule cuts significant for the airline and passengers alike.

The airline has estimated that around 4% of its customers will be affected by these flight reductions. This comes as United CEO, Scott Kirby, expressed his frustration with the FAA in a letter to employees earlier this month, stating that “the FAA frankly failed us,” as reported by Travel Pulse.

The request from the FAA to cut flights was made to address the shortage of air traffic controllers across the country. United Airlines, like other carriers, has been called upon to reduce flight schedules in order to alleviate the strain on air traffic control resources.

Despite the challenges faced in Newark, United Airlines remains committed to expanding its route network. Starting in October, the airline will introduce new routes to various Asian destinations, including Taipei, Manila, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. This expansion will make United 50% larger than the combined route networks of American and Delta airlines.

Of particular note, United will be the only U.S. airline to offer flights to Manila, with daily frequencies from San Francisco. Additionally, a second route from Los Angeles to Hong Kong will commence on October 28, initially with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft and increasing to three daily flights during the winter season.

Moreover, United Airlines will extend its services to Taipei from San Francisco, beginning on October 29, and Tokyo from Los Angeles, starting on October 28 with a daily flight. These new routes reflect the airline’s commitment to providing diverse and accessible travel options for its passengers.

As United Airlines strives to address the challenges posed by the FAA’s request to reduce flights, it remains focused on expanding its global reach and offering customers the opportunity to explore new destinations.

