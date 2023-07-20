Home » US Bancorp: interest margin outlook disappoints
Business

US Bancorp: interest margin outlook disappoints

by admin
US Bancorp: interest margin outlook disappoints

US Bancorp forecast net interest income for the current financial year below analysts’ estimates. The indicator should fluctuate between $17.5 billion and $18.0 billion, versus an expected average of $18.1 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

All this, despite a sharp increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which led to a significant increase in interest income collected on loans. The bank’s NII for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $4.45 billion, compared with $3.46 billion a year earlier.

US Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12, in line with analyst expectations. However, total average deposits were $497.27 billion, down 2.6% from the prior quarter but up 9% from the prior year. The bank also set aside $821 million for non-performing loans, compared with $311 million a year earlier.

See also  Looking forward to the Fed's year-end battle: the most important turning point in this round of interest rate hike cycle is coming Provided by Financial Associated Press

You may also like

Politics – Federal government reminds of resistance against...

Shortage of skilled workers: Two million vacancies, but...

Abruzzo, growing economy but remains the hub of...

Financial industry – Union for abolition of 1...

The Dollar Continues to Rise, Trading at 16.7228...

Environment, only one in five companies offset their...

World’s First 16MW Offshore Wind Turbine Connects to...

Tesla: Elon Musk’s shaky bet

Biotech is worth 13 billion in turnover, it...

Brent Oil Rises Amid Expectations of Fed Rate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy