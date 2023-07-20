Home » An extraordinary session of the Provincial Government was scheduled due to the damage caused by the storm | Info
An extraordinary session of the Provincial Government is scheduled for Thursday starting at 12 noon in order to repair the consequences of the storm.

The strong storm that hit Serbia in the afternoon caused a lot of damage, roofs flew off houses, trees fell on cars, and some places were left without electricity due to thunder.

A supercell storm roared through our country, and hurricane-force winds left devastation in its wake. On this occasion, an extraordinary session of the Provincial Government has been scheduled, which will be held on Thursday starting at 12 noon.

“I have just scheduled an extraordinary session of the Provincial Government for tomorrow at 12 o’clock, to which I have also invited members of the Provincial Emergency Staff, with the aim of obtaining the first information on the consequences and assessment of the damage caused by the big storm and helping the local governments to repair the damage as soon as possible. I request that all services help with their full capacities in remediating the consequences, for which we will provide additional funds starting tomorrow,” announced Igor Mirović, the Vice President of the Provincial Government.

