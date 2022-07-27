Home Business US: Durable goods orders accelerate the pace, + 1.9% in June. Better than expected
Business

US: Durable goods orders accelerate the pace, + 1.9% in June. Better than expected

by admin
US: Durable goods orders accelerate the pace, + 1.9% in June. Better than expected

Recovery of the data relating to the orders of durable goods from the United States. In June, the indicator rose by 1.9%, doing much better than the expected decline, equal to -0.5%, and accelerating the pace compared to the previous growth of + 0.8%. The component of orders for capital goods – excluding the defense and aviation sector – advanced by 0.5%, as in May, and better than the + 0.2% estimated by economists. Excluding the defense sector, orders for durable goods rose by 0.4%, better than the + 0.2% expected, slowing the pace compared to the previous increase of 0.7%. Weakening of the data also excluding the transport component: the trend was an increase of 0.3%, compared to + 0.5% in May (data revised downwards from the previous + 0.7% initially communicated), but better of + 0.2% expected.

See also  Cattolica, in the Consob papers rules and rites of the Bedoni system

You may also like

The application ecology is increasingly prosperous, and domestic...

Geekbench confirms Moto Razr 2022 folding screen new...

The balance of financing on the Science and...

Oil prices dropped for three consecutive years during...

PropTech, Intesa Sanpaolo closes two new operations in...

my country’s energy independent guarantee capacity remains above...

Wall Street: Nasdaq futures jump over 1%, assists...

Reverse repurchase operations have entered the new normal,...

China Micro Semiconductor Announces the Winning Rate of...

Campari: 1st half accounts beat estimates. The inflationary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy