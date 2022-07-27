Recovery of the data relating to the orders of durable goods from the United States. In June, the indicator rose by 1.9%, doing much better than the expected decline, equal to -0.5%, and accelerating the pace compared to the previous growth of + 0.8%. The component of orders for capital goods – excluding the defense and aviation sector – advanced by 0.5%, as in May, and better than the + 0.2% estimated by economists. Excluding the defense sector, orders for durable goods rose by 0.4%, better than the + 0.2% expected, slowing the pace compared to the previous increase of 0.7%. Weakening of the data also excluding the transport component: the trend was an increase of 0.3%, compared to + 0.5% in May (data revised downwards from the previous + 0.7% initially communicated), but better of + 0.2% expected.