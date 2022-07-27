“Youth Pie 2” has made a big comeback after three years. The young actor Jiang Guannan, who plays the role of Jiang Tianhao in the play, recently released a new set of simple style photo shoots. Jiang Guannan appeared in a pure black suit, a long-sleeved V-neck casual shirt and high-drape suit pants, with deep eyes and a high nose bridge. Under the low-saturation color atmosphere, a sense of coolness and laziness came to the face. Sexual comfort without losing style. Under the camera, Jiang Guannan is either sitting comfortably or standing unrestrainedly, with a firm look in his eyes, showing confidence and calmness. Against the backdrop of black and white light and shadow, it fully releases a different kind of youthful charm, exuding the willful and uninhibited exclusiveness of yuppie teenagers from the inside out, with great visual tension. Jiang Guannan interprets different styles with the same shape, which can be cool and lazy, can be yuppie and candid, and has a unique reversal charm with super plasticity. It is reported that the reality TV series “Youth Pie 2” starring Jiang Guannan is on the air, and its popularity has been singing all the way. The corner of the entrepreneurial youth Jiang Tianhao played by him is vivid and three-dimensional, and is loved by the audience. Netizens have praised “Jiang Tianhao is my Internet mouth replacement”, “Golden gold assistant Jiang Tianhao” and “This family cannot live without Haozi”. In the play, Jiang Guannan’s emotions are in place, and his emotions are real and natural. With his relaxed and well-balanced life-flow acting skills, “Xiao Jiang”‘s humorous, optimistic nature, and the character characteristics of facing difficulties and advancing in the face of difficulties are vividly displayed and integrated into the plot. A touch of easy bright color, which has won many praises. I look forward to actor Jiang Guannan to bring more and better works to the audience and to present more exciting and dazzling performances! See also What is the key to reality show innovation-China Daily

