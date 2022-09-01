In the second quarter of 2022, unit labor costs in the United States rose by 10.2%. This is what emerges from the revision of the figure which, in the preliminary reading, was given an increase of 10.8%.

The unit labor cost, among the parameters that measure the inflation trend, rose at a slower pace than the consensus expected, equal to a growth of 10.7%, slowing the pace compared to the jump in the first quarter of 12, 7%, but staying above 10%.

Also in the second quarter, US productivity fell 4.1%, less than the estimated 4.5% decline and after the 7.4% decline in the first quarter.