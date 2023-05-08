US quarterly: earnings down in the first quarter. The worst sector

How is the US quarterly season going? FactSet data shows that earnings of companies listed on the S&P 500 for the first quarter of 2023 reported a year-on-year decline.

So far, approximately 85% of S&P 500-listed companies have reported first-quarter earnings reports with EPS (earnings per share), on average, down 2.4% over the same period last year. last year.

The manufacturing sector was penalized above all, with companies which, on average, witnessed a drop in EPS of -25.7%.