US Stock Market Ends Slightly Lower as Tech Stocks Mixed and Chinese Concept Stocks Fall

Major US Stock Indexes Close Slightly Lower as Tech and Chinese Concept Stocks see Mixed Performance

September 19, 2022 – The three major US stock indexes closed slightly lower on September 19, according to Securities Times. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31% to 34,517.73 points, while the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.22% to 4,443.95 points. The Nasdaq Index reported a decline of 0.23%, closing at 13,678.19 points.

Among the large technology stocks, there was a mixed performance. Intel recorded a significant drop of over 4%, while Amazon and Nvidia both fell more than 1%. Microsoft and Google A experienced slight declines. On the other hand, Apple, Tesla, Facebook’s parent company Meta, and Netflix saw slight increases.

Chinese concept stocks also faced a downward trend. Weilai observed a significant decline of over 17%, while Xpeng Motors fell over 5% and Li Auto dropped more than 3%. Tencent Music, JD.com, Pinduoduo, and Baidu all saw declines of more than 1%. Vipshop and Bilibili experienced slight downturns, while Shell, iQiyi, and Alibaba had modest gains. NetEase, Ctrip, and Milestone shares witnessed slight drops.

Securities Times emphasizes its commitment to providing accurate and reliable information. The content mentioned in the article is meant for reference purposes only and should not be considered as substantive investment advice. Any investment decisions made based on this content are at the individual’s own risk.

To stay informed about stock market trends, policy information, and wealth opportunities, readers are encouraged to download the official app of "Securities Times" or follow their official WeChat account.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information sourced from Securities Times and does not reflect the opinions of the AI. Readers should do their own research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

