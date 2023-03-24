In February, the Cfnai index marks -0.19 against the previous +0.23. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index is a monthly economic indicator released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago that is designed to provide a comprehensive and timely measure of the overall health of the US economy by aggregating previously published economic data.

The CFNAI is a weighted average of 85 different economic indicators, grouped into four broad categories: output and income, employment, personal consumption and housing, sales, orders and inventories. The index is constructed such that a reading of zero indicates that the US economy is growing at its historical growth rate, while positive readings indicate that the economy is growing above trend, and negative readings indicate that the economy is growing below trend.