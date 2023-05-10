Home » Usa, Trump convicted of sexual abuse: 5 million dollars to Jean Carroll
Usa, Trump convicted of sexual abuse: 5 million dollars to Jean Carroll

by admin
Usa, Trump convicted of sexual abuse: 5 million dollars to Jean Carroll

Usa, Trump guilty: maxi compensation. Abuse and defamation

Donald Trump it was deemed guilty. The jury of Manhattan handed down the ruling on the Jean case Carroll, former journalist and writer. The former US president, according to the Court, has sexually abused of the woman but the “penetration“, for which the charge of rape. The tycoon, who aspires to return to the White House in 2024 – reads the Corriere della Sera – will have to pay 5 million dollars to the former journalist who accused him of raping her in 1996 in a changing room of the Department stores Bergdorf Goodman of Manhattan. That’s about two million dollars for sexual abuse and three million for defamationfor defining the case “un total cheating”, “a scam and a lie”.

I do not have absolutely idea who he is this woman. This verdict is one shame. A continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time” Donald Trump commented on the social platform Truth, after the verdict of conviction for sexual abuse and defamation, handed down in the court of Manhattan. There 79 year old female she’s gone out smiling and victorious from the Manhattan court, shaking hands with his lawyer Roberta Kaplan, but avoided making statements.

