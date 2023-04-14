Home Business USA: University of Michigan sentiment improves but short-term inflation prospects increase
Business

USA: University of Michigan sentiment improves but short-term inflation prospects increase

by admin
USA: University of Michigan sentiment improves but short-term inflation prospects increase

April’s preliminary reading of US consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan saw an increase to 63.5 from 62.0 in March. Expectations were for a substantially stable survey at 62.1 points.

The sub-index relating to the current situation unexpectedly grew from 66.3 to 68.6 points, as did the one on expectations which increased from 59.2 to 58.5 points.

1-year inflation expectations increase from 3.6% to 4.6%, while those for the next 5-10 years remain stable at 2.9%. Short-term expectations, on the highs for 2 years, are affected by the increase in gas prices.

See also  "Skilled labor is an increasingly rare commodity"

You may also like

Minutes of Fed meeting: Banking crisis may lead...

Ireland – Biden wants to announce the decision...

Migrants, the UN slams Italy: “Abandon the hard...

Markus Steilemann: Covestro boss warns of Germany’s decline

Rdc, 3000 euros to poor families for rent....

JPMorgan Chase rose 6%: Q1 profit soared by...

Company – Cartel Office is making progress with...

Bonus 2023, all available incentives and how to...

Financial institutions: private bank MM Warburg looking for...

a European task force is under way

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy