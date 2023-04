“I am very happy to see you healed, you came as soon as you recovered and I thank you for that”. Pragmatic phrases but also sincere affection from the president Xi Jinping who personally welcomes Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his first official visit to China. The atmosphere is cordial, the ceremony attentive to detail. The leader of the Brazilian left arrived with a bevy of ministers and businessmen to sign a package of accords…