Home Business USA: University of Michigan sentiment index improves to 64.6 points in January (preliminary estimate)
Business

USA: University of Michigan sentiment index improves to 64.6 points in January (preliminary estimate)

by admin
USA: University of Michigan sentiment index improves to 64.6 points in January (preliminary estimate)

The January preliminary survey of the University of Michigan sentiment index indicates a value of 64.6 points, clearly above the 59.7 points in December. Analysts had expected a less marked improvement, with the average forecast set at 60.7 points.

The report highlights that short-term inflation expectations in the US fell to their lowest level in nearly two years, providing stronger than expected support to the overall consumer sentiment reading. Specifically, respondents said they expect prices to rise 4% next year, the lowest since April 2021, compared to 4.4% in December.

As for 5-10 year expectations, consumers are expecting inflation of 3%, compared to 2.9% the previous month. The Federal Reserve watches long-term views especially carefully, as they can be self-fulfilling and lead to higher prices.

Data released yesterday showed that US inflation continued to slow in December, providing further evidence that price pressures have peaked and offering the Fed an opportunity to moderate the pace of interest rate hikes next month. meeting.

See also  All kinds of "Mao" test rose more than 1% over the three major indexes_Oversold

You may also like

Markets: focus on Davos, US quarterly and Boj...

Green houses, Italy against the new EU directive:...

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen warns Congress: the U.S....

Tax, amnesty for good-natured notices under way: 3%...

How far is Boeing’s domestically-made C919 from the...

ETF increasingly popular among investors, Scalable Capital exceeds...

How can Intel’s fourth-generation Xeon CPU stabilize the...

Full Hybrid, Honda renews Jazz and the Advance...

Paper packaging, the industry challenges for 2023

From the petrol bonus to the single allowance:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy