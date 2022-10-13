Home Business USA, weekly oil inventories at +9.879 million barrels, above expectations
Business

USA, weekly oil inventories at +9.879 million barrels, above expectations

by admin
USA, weekly oil inventories at +9.879 million barrels, above expectations

Last week, US oil stocks rose more than expected.

Recorded an increase of 9.879 million barrels to 439.082 million units, against expectations for an increase of 1 million. According to data released by the Department of Energy, gasoline stocks increased by 2.022 million barrels to 209.482 million barrels, against expectations of -1.2 million. Stocks of distillates, which include heating fuel, fell by 4.853 million barrels to 106.063 million barrels, against estimates for a decline of 1.7 million barrels.

The capacity utilization of the plants decreased by 1.4 percentage points to 89.9%, against forecasts for a figure of 91%. After the release of the data, WTI oil still slightly higher at 87.47 dollars a barrel.

See also  CNH Industrial: Iveco Bus wins order for the supply of electric buses to the city of Paris

You may also like

Tourism, Italy attractive but in 2023 unknowns due...

Douyin Group’s new “Byte Beat” has become history?...

Inflation at its highest for 40 years in...

The interest rate of commercial loans in many...

Battery bonus, the discount for renewable energy storage...

BlackRock, profit down 16% in the third quarter,...

iPhone 14 third-party channel prices plummet: 256GB version...

Polestar 3, the maxi electric suv made in...

Tencent Maps PC will stop serving the mobile...

Ikea launches a rental furniture service for offices...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy