Last week, US oil stocks rose more than expected.

Recorded an increase of 9.879 million barrels to 439.082 million units, against expectations for an increase of 1 million. According to data released by the Department of Energy, gasoline stocks increased by 2.022 million barrels to 209.482 million barrels, against expectations of -1.2 million. Stocks of distillates, which include heating fuel, fell by 4.853 million barrels to 106.063 million barrels, against estimates for a decline of 1.7 million barrels.

The capacity utilization of the plants decreased by 1.4 percentage points to 89.9%, against forecasts for a figure of 91%. After the release of the data, WTI oil still slightly higher at 87.47 dollars a barrel.