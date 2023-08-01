Home » Use ChatGPT without disclosing data: Here’s how
Business

Use ChatGPT without disclosing data: Here’s how

by admin
Use ChatGPT without disclosing data: Here’s how

In principle, all employees should be trained and made aware of how to use generative AI such as ChatGPT. SOPA Images / Contributor

A guest article by Mona Wrobel, specialist lawyer for IT law and data protection law and Senior Privacy Expert at Secjur.

ChatGPT and other AI language models have been around for a while and are now being used in many companies to speed up processes, process complex data sets and automate repetitive tasks in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

These helpful tools are based on machine learning models that understand human input and can respond in a natural-sounding way. To do this, the tool is fed with large amounts of data: the model learns from every conversation.

ChatGPT vs Privacy: Lots of uncertainty

See also  ECB and rates: no break from Lagarde. And the BTPs slap 'more QT'

You may also like

Magna Gasoline In Ciudad Juárez Hits Record High...

Alemanno remakes the Brothers of Italy on the...

Surcharge for environmental costs – discounter Penny demands...

Citizenship income, surveys on missing checks in all...

This is how loyalty pays off with your...

Alemanno remakes the Brothers of Italy on the...

Social Chain: Homeware shop Urbanara files for bankruptcy

Overstock.com Transforms into BedBathandBeyond.com in Complete Rebranding

Europe in red, Piazza Affari (-1%) is in...

The false preachers of the coaching industry

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy