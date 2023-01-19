Listen to the audio version of the article

In the twelve months of 2022, the Fiat Panda will outperform the competition in both the new and used markets. According to Unrae data, the little Fiat company sold 105,384 new units while Autohero compiled the ranking of the most purchased used cars by Italians in 2022 and it is still the Fiat Panda that conquers the top step of the podium.

The Autohero ranking: two Italians at the top of the list

A few weeks before the end of 2022, the trends and preferences of the Italian automotive market are clearly emerging. And, although the prices of used cars are high given the lack of units available, it is still possible to get a clear overview of the preferences of Italians.

Autohero, the online shop that operates on the European market for used cars, took a snapshot of the situation on the used car market by electing the Fiat Panda as the most popular, followed by its sister Fiat 500 in second place. While a French small car finished in the top 3: Renault Clio.

Most requested brands: Fiat in first place

The choice of Italians in the second-hand market is also based a lot on the brand as each one brings with it unique characteristics and peculiarities. And Fiat leads the ranking with 13%, almost double, in terms of cars sold, compared to the following brands. In fact, Ford stops at 7%, on an equal footing with Volkswagen and, closing the top 3, Renault with just under 7%.

Engines: diesel and petrol are the most purchased

Turning to the engine, the uncertainty in buying a new car is really high as electrification is seductive but sometimes not fully convincing. And perhaps also given the scarcity of second-hand electric cars available on the second-hand market, the engines that continue to go crazy are diesel and petrol, with 44 and 41% respectively.