Through the front door, with dignity on high and with a great victory obtained from the experience and experience in the Festival of Festivals of Baby Fútbol, ​​thus the members of the Deportivo Pereira squad return to the Perla del Otún, who advanced until the quarterfinals of the most important children’s contest in the country, losing on penalties against a power like Envigado.

Sebastián Bedoya, technical director of the Matecañas, praised what his players had done on the pitch. “The game was very good, we raised it respectively trying to block their figures, two very important players that they have in the middle of the field, adding numerical superiority and trying to counteract from the inside, looking for one-on-one. In the first half it looked like that, we looked defensive but it was more protecting that middle zone where they were strong and couldn’t specify or connect to have a purpose”.

They went 1-1 on penalties

“The second half we started the same, we made a change, the goal was scored with the same thought, playing very well, emotionally we were very well but anxiety and those situations for children who are in this process of growth, also played a role for some bad trick but we knew how to overcome, the goal was an embryo, unfortunately in the one they scored against us we couldn’t get there, the goalkeeper who shone throughout the tournament, couldn’t contain that good dry shot, already ending the game”.

with a lot of learning

There is no doubt that this campaign leaves a lot of learning for each of the children who wore the city team’s shirt in Baby Fútbol and from now on they are gaining experience as what it means to play under pressure, being visitors against country teams, first eliminating Fátima and now extending the penalties against Envigado. “We were very clear with what we wanted, with the idea, the approach and all the game proposal that we had from the beginning”, pointed out the teacher Bedoya.