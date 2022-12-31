Sanxiang Top 100 Private Enterprises Released, Manufacturing Accounted for Half of the Country

The total revenue and total assets both exceeded the trillion mark for the first time, and Sany Group ranked first in revenue

In 2022, the total operating income and total assets of Sanxiang Top 100 Private Enterprises continued to grow, both exceeding the trillion yuan mark for the first time. On December 30, the Hunan Provincial People’s Government held a press conference and released the “2022 Sanxiang Top 100 Private Enterprises List”.

The entry threshold for the “Sanxiang Top 100 Private Enterprises List” hit a record high again, exceeding 2 billion yuan for the first time. Sany Group Co., Ltd. ranked first with a revenue of 154.56 billion yuan, followed by Lens Technology Group and Dahan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ranked second and third respectively.

■Text/ All media trainee reporter Wang Yiwei Video/ Intern Xie Jiashen

The number of manufacturing enterprises in the top 100 reached 45

The top 100 list is based on the total operating income of private enterprises in 2021.

On the whole, the industrial structure distribution of the top 100 private enterprises in Sanxiang is still dominated by the secondary industry, and the manufacturing industry is still the leading industry. The number of manufacturing enterprises among the top 100 private enterprises in Sanxiang is 45, an increase of 5 compared with the previous year. The operating income of 45 enterprises is 654.068 billion yuan, accounting for 60.67% of the total operating income of the top 100; the total assets are 761.669 billion yuan, accounting for the top 100. 68.43% of the total assets; the net profit after tax is 39.118 billion yuan, accounting for 71.95% of the total after-tax net profit of the top 100; the total number of employees is 389,500, accounting for 60.38% of the total number of employees of the top 100.

In terms of regional distribution, the top 100 private enterprises in Sanxiang are still dominated by the Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan area. The number of top 100 enterprises in the Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan area is 66, 15 are shortlisted in the Dongting Lake area, 12 are shortlisted in the Greater Southern Hunan, and 12 are in the Greater Western Hunan. 7 companies were shortlisted. In terms of the distribution of cities and prefectures, Changsha City has the most shortlisted companies with 53 companies, followed by Zhuzhou City with 9 companies. The total operating income, total assets and total after-tax net profit of short-listed enterprises in Changsha rank first in the city and prefecture, of which the total operating income is 696.658 billion yuan, accounting for 64.62%; the total assets are 827.298 billion yuan, accounting for 74.32%; the total after-tax net profit It was 39.232 billion yuan, accounting for 72.16%.

Technological innovation and brand cultivation continue to increase

It is worth noting that as of the end of 2021, the top 100 companies have a total of 22,088 domestic and foreign valid patents, and 21,898 domestic valid patents. There are 77, 60 and 57 top 100 enterprises that use independent development and research, introduction of technology or talents, and industry-university-research cooperation as technology sources.

The top five enterprises in R&D expenditure are all manufacturing enterprises. Among them, Sany Group Co., Ltd. ranked first with 8.496 billion yuan in research and development expenses, and Lens Technology Group and Changsha BYD Automobile Co., Ltd. with 2.135 billion yuan and 1.103 billion yuan in research and development expenses.

Sanxiang Top 100 Private Enterprises actively promotes digital transformation and green and low-carbon development. There are 61 and 58 companies implementing digital transformation through “relying on digital service providers such as industrial Internet platforms” and “applying digital products and services”. There are 45 and 38 enterprises that implement green and low-carbon development by “implementing technological transformation and equipment renewal, applying green and low-carbon technology and equipment” and “promoting the green and coordinated development of the industrial chain and jointly building a green industrial ecology”.

The total export volume of Sanxiang Top 100 Private Enterprises was US$14.177 billion, an increase of US$4.522 billion or 46.84% over the previous year. Sanxiang Top 100 Private Enterprises remain relatively rational and prudent in overseas investment. The number of enterprises investing overseas was 21, an increase of 4 over the previous year.

Large enterprises stimulate employment, and social contributions continue to increase

The total employment of the top 100 private enterprises in Sanxiang was 645,100, an increase of 16.13% over the previous year. Among them, Lens Technology Group absorbed the largest number of employees, reaching 156,900 people, an increase of 45,000 people over the previous year, an increase of 40.21%; Sany Group Co., Ltd. and Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd. absorbed 37,000 people respectively. and 3.30 million people. The total number of jobs has risen, and the role of large enterprises in stimulating employment is obvious.

Among the top 100 private enterprises in Sanxiang, 94, 76 and 74 companies participated in the prevention and resolution of major risks, pollution prevention and control, and rural revitalization strategies, respectively. There are 57 companies participating in the coordinated regional development strategy, of which 32, 26, 20 and 18 companies are participating in the strategy of the rise of the central region, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, and the development of the western region. Actively participated in the action of “Thousands of Enterprises Prospering Ten Thousand Villages”, and 67 of the top 100 enterprises participated in the action of “Thousands of Enterprises Prospering Ten Thousand Villages”. In terms of the way of participating in the “Thousands of Enterprises to Prosper Tens of Thousands of Villages” action, 38 companies “continue to promote the ‘Ten Thousands of Enterprises for Ten Thousands of Villages’ industrial assistance project, and consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation”.