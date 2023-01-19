I’m 30,747 new diagnoses of malignant tumors every year according to the Cancer Registry of the Emilia-Romagna Region. Every year, an average of 13,621 deaths from malignant tumors are recorded, 54.3% of which occur in men. The 5-year survival is respectively 60% in males and 66.5% in females, both among the highest in Italy. Based on the data available to date, Emilia-Romagna is among the Italian regions with the best 5-year survival for breast (89%), colorectal (69%) and lung (18%) cancer ).

Ensure the best quality and appropriateness of patient care, in an effective and safe care pathway that extends from the hospital to the local area therefore becomes indispensable. This is the objective of the Emilia-Romagna regional Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network, whose guidelines were approved by the council and presented today at a press conference by the President of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniand by the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini.

The document defines the general characteristics of the regional network according to the Comprehensive Cancer Care Network model, which guarantees, in compliance with local autonomy, the greatest possible uniformity in terms of access, clinical management, governance and monitoring of data for both clinical and Research. The aim is to guarantee citizens increasingly better care, assistance and services and, at the same time, close in terms of proximity.

In fact, one of the strengths of the model is proximity oncology, which will make it possible to delocalize oncological and haemato-oncological activities between community homes and community hospitals right up to the patient’s home, guaranteeing the same conditions of efficacy. and security. Strong impetus will then come from telemedicine, which, while not replacing face-to-face visits, will allow timely discussion of diagnostic tests and the detection of any signs of relapse of the disease.

“The public health we want and in which we continue to invest is the one linked to the territory, which takes care of everyone without leaving anyone behind, and does so with increasingly innovative and citizen-friendly services, therapies and assistance – say Bonaccini and Donini -. With the regional Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network, Emilia-Romagna looks to the present and the future, with the aim of increasingly bringing services directly to local communities, also in line with the territorial medicine model defined in the PNRR, which in various aspects is inspired by our region, as in the case of the Case della salute. Thanks to the resources provided by the latter, we can redesign the territorial health care network in a capillary way, for a public health system capable of responding to the new needs that the pandemic has also highlighted”.

“The Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network of Emilia-Romagna was born thanks to a work shared between our best professionals in the oncological field and citizens. In Emilia-Romagna we can count on territorial oncological structures that are already very advanced, but with the implementation of this organizational model based on multidisciplinarity and on the sharing of diagnostic and therapeutic pathways we are taking a further step forward. The Network – concludes the president and councilor – wants to create a model of care centered on the person, capable of ensuring the best assistance path by coordinating all the subjects involved”.

The Emilia-Romagna Network was born in a reality equipped with structured and organized Oncology and Hemato-oncology that in all the provinces already offer high levels of service for which the Region has been committed for some time. Since 2006, in fact, organizations according to the network model have been active in all the provinces, the good functioning of which is demonstrated by the results. Emilia-Romagna is in fact among the regions that record the highest 5-year survival figure for the main tumor sites.

Information on the Emilia-Romagna regional Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network is available at the link: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/rete-oncologica-regionale.

