Uss case, Nordio: "Extravagant that I could have challenged the decision of the prosecutors"

Uss case, Nordio: "Extravagant that I could have challenged the decision of the prosecutors"

Artem Uss case, Minister Nordio rejects the accusations of the judiciary

“The ministry has neither competence nor the burden of ‘control’ on jurisdictional provisions adopted by a court” and it is “singular” that some “state” that the Ministry of Justice “should have intervened” to limit the decision of the Milan court of appeal on the case of Artem Uss. This was underlined by Justice Minister Carlo Nordio in the government’s urgent report to the Chamber on the case of the escape of the Russian entrepreneur from house arrest, implicitly responding to the “charges” made by the Milan judiciary. “The law only assigns the ministry the power to revoke the precautionary measure, because the ministry is completely extraneous to the process and is not a party to the process”.

“This minister has in fact fully complied with the dictates of the law exercising his power of initiative with a note through which he communicated to the Milan court of appeal, to the Ministry of the Interior his will to request the maintenance of pre-trial detention in prison against USS to ensure the latter’s delivery to the US authorities”.

