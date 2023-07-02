Vatican, Bergoglio counter-attack: Fernandez reformist to the Doctrine of the Faith

Argentina, Pope Francis. Photo Lapresse

A reformist theologian at the former Holy Office

Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Victor Manuel Fernandez as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, currently archbishop of La Plata (Argentina). He also succeeds Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer in the positions of president of the Pontifical Biblical Commission and of the International Theological Commission. Monsignor Fernandez will take office in mid-September. He made it known in a Bulletin of the Press Office of the Holy See.

The Pontiff thanked 79-year-old Cardinal Ladaria at the end of his mandate. Monsignor Victor Manuel Fernandez was born on July 18, 1962 in Alcira Gigena, in the Province of Cordoba (Argentina). He was ordained a priest on August 15, 1986 for the diocese of Villa de la Concepcion del Rio Cuarto (Argentina). He obtained a licentiate in theology with a biblical specialization at the Pontifical Gregorian University (Rome) and subsequently a doctorate in theology at the Faculty of Theology of Buenos Aires.

From 1993 to 2000 he was parish priest of Santa Teresita in Rio Cuarto (Cordoba). He was founder and director of the Institute of Lay Training and of the Jesús Buen Pastor Teacher Training Center in the same city. In his diocese he was also formator of the seminary, director for ecumenism and director for catechesis. In 2007 he participated in the V Conference of Latin American Bishops (Aparecida) as a priest representing Argentina and, subsequently, as a member of the drafting group of the final document.

From 2008 to 2009 he was Dean of the Faculty of Theology of the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina and president of the Argentine Theological Society. From 2009 to 2018 he was rector of the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina.

On 13 May 2013 he was appointed Archbishop by Pope Francis. He participated, as a member, in the 2014 and 2015 Synods of Bishops on the family, in which he was also part of the drafting groups. In the 2017 Assembly of the Argentine Episcopal Conference he was elected President of the Episcopal Commission for Faith and Culture (Doctrinal Commission). In June 2018 he assumed the office of Archbishop of La Plata. He was a member of the Pontifical Council for Culture and Consultor of the Congregation for Catholic Education. He is currently a member of the Dicastery for Culture and Education. Between books and scientific articles, he has more than 300 publications, many of which have been translated into various languages. These writings show an important biblical basis and a constant effort of dialogue of theology with culture, the evangelizing mission, spirituality and social issues.

