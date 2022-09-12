Green light by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to sell the former Ospedale al Mare on the Lido of Venice: the binding offer presented by the German entrepreneur Frank Gotthardt, founder and president of CompuGroup Medical, for the purchase of the complex was accepted from 29 pavilions on six hectares, destined to be transformed with the MARE project to become a park technology (eHealth Technopark) “dedicated to innovation and research in digital health and aimed at the development, implementation and marketing of innovative applications and artificial intelligence for medical sector “.





In the material of the Cassa it is explained that the area is located north of the island, near the Nicelli airport, close to the most touristic area and beachfront. The area borders to the south-east with the beach and to the north-west with an elegant residential area and green areas. The Ferriboat can be reached by walking in just ten minutes, while the S. Elisabetta vaporetto stop is about twenty minutes away on foot.





The note announcing the operation, carried out through the subsidiary Cdp Immobiliare sgr, also reminds that the structure is part of the portfolio of the Investment Fund for Valorisation (Fiv) – Extra Section, managed by Cdp Immobiliare Sgr.





“The sale of the former Ospedale al Mare will take place in implementation of the CDP Group’s 2022-2024 Strategic Plan and in line with the intervention guidelines of the Real Estate Management which provide for the possibility of large-scale redevelopment interventions with a positive impact on the city, territory and local institutions “explains Cdp. The transfer of ownership in favor of Gotthardt will be finalized at the conclusion of the administrative process of enhancement and upon obtaining the authorizations from all the bodies concerned.