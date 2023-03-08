Home Business Verdi threatens to escalate the collective bargaining dispute
Business

Verdi threatens to escalate the collective bargaining dispute

by admin
Verdi threatens to escalate the collective bargaining dispute

Members of thousands of different professions are affected by the collective bargaining – in addition to educators and bus drivers, employees of pools, firefighters, nurses, administrative employees, geriatric nurses, sewage treatment plant employees, foresters and doctors are among others. Many members of these professional groups had already taken part in the strikes. In view of the high inflation, Verdi and the civil servants’ association dbb are demanding 10.5 percent more wages. At least there should be 500 euros more for the approximately 2.5 million employees of the municipalities and the federal government.

The unions had rejected an offer from the employers in the most recent second round of negotiations as far too low. Since then, Verdi boss Frank Werneke had repeatedly pointed out the possibility of the negotiations failing.

See also  Credem strengthens the bank of the future with 1,500 new hires

You may also like

Under the supply of high-sulfur fuel oil, the...

Guest contributionHow to proceed with the debt brake?Financial...

Fed and rates: Powell ready for more aggressive...

Ferrari Thoroughbred, we drove the “suv not suv”...

The short-term market is still intertwined with long...

Jennifer Gates: Insights into the Life of Bill...

Film tourism on the rise: everyone is crazy...

Due to higher rental prices – inflation rose...

Superbonus towards the derogation. Reeds: “Credits to subsidiaries”

China’s Exports Fall Again, Hampering Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy