Viessmann sells heat pump business to the USA for 12 billion euros

Nun it’s official: The traditional Hessian company Viessmann is being sold for the most part. It is acquired by the American air conditioning specialist Carrier. The two companies announced the transaction on Tuesday evening. Corresponding reports about a possible sale were thus confirmed very quickly.

Carrier takes over the air conditioning solutions division from Viessmann, which accounts for more than 80 percent of total sales and in which 11,000 of the 14,500 employees work. The Americans pay 12 billion euros to the Viessmann family, 80 percent of which is in cash and the rest in treasury shares. According to their own statements, the Viessmanns will be among the largest Carrier shareholders in the future. Max Viessmann, the CEO of the German company, is to have a seat on Carrier’s board of directors. The transaction is expected to close towards the end of this year.

The division that is now being sold includes the recently strong growth business with heat pumps. Overall, Carrier expects sales of 4 billion euros for the acquired Viessmann activities this year. The Americans predict rapid growth, especially in the market for heat pumps. In Europe, it currently stands for annual sales of $5 billion, and is expected to triple to $15 billion by 2027.

Sale at the peak of success

According to its own statement, the Viessmann Group will keep businesses with annual sales of one billion euros, some of which have not yet been consolidated. These include, for example, cooling technology, investment companies, real estate and family foundations. As a signal that the transaction with Carrier should not mean the end of Viessmann, the company has now announced ambitious plans for these remaining activities. It is the “clear objective and ambition” to grow to a size by the end of the decade at the latest that will surpass today’s business with climate solutions. The proceeds from the sale to Carrier are “largely” to be reinvested in the Viessmann Group, it said.

