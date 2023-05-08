Virgin Galactic: final test for commercial space flight launch in May

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic said today that a four-person test flight will take place in May, with the aim of launching the first commercial flights in late June.

The Company’s stock is up more than 7 percentage points on Wall Street. The mission announced today represents the final test of the spaceflight system and astronaut experience, before commercial services open.

A year ago the company, backed by billionaire Richard Branson, postponed the launch of commercial travel to the first quarter of 2023 due to the supply chain crisis and labor shortages.