Visibilia editore collapses on the stock market: -25.45%. Ruffino’s suicide does not forgive

Visible to the editor it collapses on the Stock Exchange: -25.45% in a few hours after Ruffino’s suicide

The death of the president and CEO of Visibilia Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino is reflected in Bag. Heavy boot for the company in Piazza Affari: the stock loses 12% to 0.49 euro and appears equally heavy Sif Italia, (-12.29% at 0.44 euros) on Euronext Growth Milan, of which the same Ruffinus he was president and chief executive officer.

Visibilia stock conditions deteriorate during the day, down 25.45% (data updated at 12.45 CEST). The autopsy on his body could be performed as early as tomorrow or Wednesday. Ruffino held 7.87% of the company shares through Sif and 12.94% directly, after taking over Visibilia from Fdi senator and Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè in October 2022. In a note, however, the company recalls that the the board of directors had recently conferred operational management powers also on the managing director Alberto Campagnoli. The file opened by the Milan prosecutor’s office is for the crime of instigating suicide: a necessary act in order to be able to proceed with all the necessary investigations.

