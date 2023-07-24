Home » Vodafone stops downward trend in mobile communications
Business

Vodafone stops downward trend in mobile communications

by admin
Vodafone stops downward trend in mobile communications

The quarterly figures have light and shadow. On the one hand, the relief at Vodafone should be great that the decline in mobile customer numbers has come to an end. On the other hand, the company in Germany continues to get less money in the till: In the first quarter of Vodafone’s 2023/24 financial year, which began in April, Vodafone sales in the mobile service business in Germany fell by 1.9 percent compared to the same period last year and by 0.9 percent in the fixed network. After all, the losses were weaker than in the fourth quarter of the 2022/23 financial year, when 3.7 percent less was booked in mobile communications and 2.1 percent less in fixed networks.

See also  Twitter is said to have lost half of its market value

You may also like

Surveillance Software with AI Used to Detect Fare...

Chinese ghost town with luxury mansions occupied by...

Hotel, crazy prices for the summer. But Europe...

Pedro Sánchez lost the parliamentary elections – but...

consider all the consequences of war

Crisis at Kofler and Dümmel: Social Chain files...

Crash between car and scooter, tragedy in Foggia:...

Summer Consumer Vouchers: Promoting Consumption and Expanding Domestic...

Alex Blania explains what the project is all...

Lack of Turkish power generation boats in Cuba...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy