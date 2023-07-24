Vodafone stops downward trend in mobile communications

The quarterly figures have light and shadow. On the one hand, the relief at Vodafone should be great that the decline in mobile customer numbers has come to an end. On the other hand, the company in Germany continues to get less money in the till: In the first quarter of Vodafone’s 2023/24 financial year, which began in April, Vodafone sales in the mobile service business in Germany fell by 1.9 percent compared to the same period last year and by 0.9 percent in the fixed network. After all, the losses were weaker than in the fourth quarter of the 2022/23 financial year, when 3.7 percent less was booked in mobile communications and 2.1 percent less in fixed networks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

