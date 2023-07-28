Home » Volkswagen’s $700 Million Investment in Xpeng Motors Sparks Rise in Electric Car Shares
Volkswagen's $700 Million Investment in Xpeng Motors Sparks Rise in Electric Car Shares

Volkswagen’s $700 Million Investment in Xpeng Motors Sparks Rise in Electric Car Shares

Shares in Xpeng Motors, a leading electric car maker, experienced a significant boost on Wednesday following the announcement of a $700 million investment from Volkswagen. The news was well-received by investors, resulting in a broad rise in shares for electric car manufacturers.

This investment by Volkswagen signifies the company’s strategic move to stake its claim in the rapidly growing Chinese electric vehicle market. As part of the agreement, Volkswagen will acquire a 4.99 percent stake in Xpeng Motors and collaborate with the company to develop two electric vehicle models tailored specifically for the Chinese market.

In addition to this investment, several global automakers have come together to establish a high-power charging network that will be accessible to all electric vehicle owners. This collaborative effort further supported the electric vehicle industry and led to a surge in shares for electric vehicle charging companies.

Xpeng Motors experienced a notable 26.69% increase in share value on Wednesday, reflecting the market’s positive response to the investment. Notably, Xpeng’s Chinese competitors such as Nio Inc., Li Auto Inc., LI, and BYD Co., BYDDY, also saw an increase in their respective stock prices.

However, not all electric car companies shared the same fate. Shares of Tesla Inc., a Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer, fell following this announcement. With China contributing 23% of Tesla’s revenue in the fiscal second quarter, market concerns about potential competition from Xpeng Motors and other Chinese electric car manufacturers may have influenced this negative response. On the other hand, shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. rose, while Nikola Corp. experienced a rebound after a recent decline.

It is essential to note that this news article is translated from MarketWatch, an independent publication operated by Dow Jones. MarketWatch is not affiliated with Dow Jones Newswires or The Wall Street Journal.

Overall, the investment from Volkswagen and the collaborative efforts of global automakers to support the electric vehicle industry have garnered positive market sentiment. This move signals the continued growth and potential of the electric car market, particularly in China.

